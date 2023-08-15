AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $886.23 or 0.03017949 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $24,815.82 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

