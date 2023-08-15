AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758,446 shares during the period. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 6.52% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1,743.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

AXAC stock remained flat at $10.43 on Tuesday. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

About AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

