AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SARK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. 634,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

