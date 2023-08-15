Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,609,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

