AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 559,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 440,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,168. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Get AXT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $40,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.