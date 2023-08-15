Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Ayala Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

