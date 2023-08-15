AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

