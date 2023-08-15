Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Baby Bunting Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.66.
Baby Bunting Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baby Bunting Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.