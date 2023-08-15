Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.66.

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

