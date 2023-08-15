Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 32,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

