Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Barclays started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $859.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

