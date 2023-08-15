Banco Santander S.A. Buys 703 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.