Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.11 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.10 and a 200 day moving average of $511.93.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

