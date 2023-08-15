Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.42 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.