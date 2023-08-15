Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.54 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,524,000 after buying an additional 739,805 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,532,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 938,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Vale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VALE opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

