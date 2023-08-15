Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.27 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aramark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aramark by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Aramark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Aramark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

