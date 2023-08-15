Banco Santander S.A. Sells 19,446 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,491.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

