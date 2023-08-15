Banco Santander S.A. Sells 55,970 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $1,353,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,730,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 264,310 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 106,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

