Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,090 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.