Banco Santander S.A. Sells 961 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

