Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,043,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,154 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,356,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 109,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 257,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,623,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,659,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

