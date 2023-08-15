Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,534,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,302 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,420,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 26,806,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712,316. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

