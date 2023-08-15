Bank of America Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to Neutral

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of DINO opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

