Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.04

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$63.04 and last traded at C$63.11, with a volume of 1582503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$65.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6177515 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

