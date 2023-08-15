Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,109,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 8,064,497 shares.The stock last traded at $7.33 and had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BCS lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 106,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $592,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

