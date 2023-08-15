Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BRFH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 16,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

