Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

BASFY stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Basf had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

