BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,990 shares of company stock worth $69,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCBP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

