BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $248,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $73,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

