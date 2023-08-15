Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.31

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 125633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

