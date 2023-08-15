Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 7.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $30,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 322,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,054. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

