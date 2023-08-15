Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 218.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 801.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

ESGD traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 224,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,764. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

