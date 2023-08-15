Bell Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,555. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

