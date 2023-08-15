Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. 112,702 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

