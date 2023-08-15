Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 2,498 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 2,317,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,124. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

