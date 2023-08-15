Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 6,525,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,388. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

