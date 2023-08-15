Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 2,191,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

