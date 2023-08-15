Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 799 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

