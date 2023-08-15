Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

