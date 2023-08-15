Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 211,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $1,664.00.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

