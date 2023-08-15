Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,108,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $308,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.64. 343,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day moving average is $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

