Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 2.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Biogen worth $66,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

