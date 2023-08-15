BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. BioXcel Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 271.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

