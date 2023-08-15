BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTAI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

