Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.50. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The stock has a market cap of C$531.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1165501 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

