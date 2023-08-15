Bitcoin Price Hits $29,343.59 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,343.59 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $570.96 billion and $12.29 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00780089 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00121253 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018120 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,457,668 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.