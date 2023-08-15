Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.20. 2,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 84,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,039,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,242,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group comprises about 5.2% of SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd owned approximately 3.63% of Bitdeer Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

