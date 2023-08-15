BitShares (BTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $412,820.70

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $412,820.70 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,993,194 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

