Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.23

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 16802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.