Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

