Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.96.
About Blackline Safety
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.