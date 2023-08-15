BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund makes up 1.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.